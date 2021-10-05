Blanchester volleyball corrals Mustangs 3-0

LYNCHBURG — The Blanchester volleyball team defeated Lynchburg-Clay 25-23, 25-17, 25-13 Monday in a non-league match.

Coach Rick Seeling said the Ladycats played well in sets two and three. He said, “Our out of system offense is improving and we continue to try to develop a winning attitude.”

Ainsley Whitaker had eight points, eight kills and three blocks. Makayla Lanham had eight points, three aces, three kills and five digs. Madison Creager finished with seven points, seven kills, five digs and two aces. Summer Schutte had seven points, three aces, three kills, four digs, a block and 24 set assists.

Madison Winemiller had four points, two kills and three digs. Brooklyn Bockstiegel totaled three points and five kills. Hope Blankenbeckler contributed three digs and two assists. Gracie Roy chipped in six digs while Emma Falgner had five digs. Desiree Snader added two digs.