5-under par 30 wins senior outing at Elks

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Jeff Watkins and Tom Rickey had a 5-under par 30 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 14, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

31: Don Sicurella, Bob Vanzant, French Hatfield, Gerry Schultz

31: Fred Stern, Steve Olinger, Ron Friedlander, Dave Miller.

32: Doggie Anderson, D Bullock, Cliff Doyle, Dave Doyle.

32: Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Mike Gross, Rusty Smethwick.

34: Jack Carson, John Faul, Bruce Barrett, Mark Hess.