Blanchester tennis wins record 17th match

MT. ORAB — In the final regular season dual match of the season, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Western Brown 5-0 in non-league competition at WBHS.
The win puts BHS at 17-2. The 17 victories is a school single season record.
“It was fitting to play Western Brown, a team we’ve had so many good matches with over the years,” BHS head coach Matt Sexton said. “It was a good tuneup for sectionals.”
The sectional tournament begins 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.
SUMMARY
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
@Western Brown High School
Blanchester 5, Western Brown 0
Records: Blanchester 17-2; Western Brown 5-12
Singles
1: Maddy Coyle d. Zoee Temple 6-0, 6-0
2: Grace Irwin d. Emily Young 6-0, 6-0
3: Leah Boegeman won by forfeit
Doubles
1: Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller d. Brooklyn Miller, Cassidy Luttrell 6-3, 6-0
2: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin d. Kenzie Harbottle, Haylee Steele 6-3, 7-5