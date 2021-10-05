Blanchester tennis wins record 17th match

MT. ORAB — In the final regular season dual match of the season, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Western Brown 5-0 in non-league competition at WBHS.

The win puts BHS at 17-2. The 17 victories is a school single season record.

“It was fitting to play Western Brown, a team we’ve had so many good matches with over the years,” BHS head coach Matt Sexton said. “It was a good tuneup for sectionals.”

The sectional tournament begins 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

@Western Brown High School

Blanchester 5, Western Brown 0

Records: Blanchester 17-2; Western Brown 5-12

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle d. Zoee Temple 6-0, 6-0

2: Grace Irwin d. Emily Young 6-0, 6-0

3: Leah Boegeman won by forfeit

Doubles

1: Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller d. Brooklyn Miller, Cassidy Luttrell 6-3, 6-0

2: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin d. Kenzie Harbottle, Haylee Steele 6-3, 7-5