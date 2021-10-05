Burns advances, goes for seeding in Wednesday’s matches

CENTERVILLE — Wilmington’s Claire Burns earned a berth in next week’s Division I Southwest District tennis tournament.

Playing in the Div. I Sectional Tuesday at Centerville High School, Burns won three matches to reach the semifinal round. She’ll continue play in the sectional Wednesday.

Her finish will determine her seeding at the district tournament. She is the No. 2 seed at the sectional.

“Claire was very sharp, playing exceptionally well at inflection points in her qualifying match,” said WHS head coach Doug Cooper. “Every time a door of opportunity seemed to creak open for her opponent, Claire slammed it shut, rendering the match out of reach.”

Burns qualified for the state tournament last season.

Chandni Sharma won a singles match over Lewis of Middletown 6-1, 7-5 before losing.

The double teams of Reagan Henry and Layna Holmes were 6-3, 6-2 winners over Palmer and Esau of Monroe.

“Having five of our seven players in the second round was a really good day for us,” Cooper said.

SUMMARY

October 5, 2021

Division I Sectional

@Centerville High School

SINGLES

1: Claire Burns def Moon (Mon) 6-0, 6-0; def Isenburg (Mid) 6-0, 6-0; def Siler (Cen) 6-1, 6-1

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Alappatt (Cen) 0-6, 5-7

3: Chandni Sharma def Lewis (Mid) 6-1, 7-5; was def by Brink (Bbrk) 0-6, 0-6

DOUBLES

1: Reagan Henry, Layna Holmes def Palmer, Esau (Mon) 6-3, 6-2; were def by Sullivan, Hulburt (Sboro) 0-6, 0-65

2: Avni Patel, Rory Housh were def by Nagel, Hale (Mon) 2-6, 1-6

Wilmington High School senior Claire Burns won three matches Tuesday on the first day of competition at the Division I Sectional at Centerville High School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_TEN_wilCBurns0928ec.jpg Wilmington High School senior Claire Burns won three matches Tuesday on the first day of competition at the Division I Sectional at Centerville High School. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File Photo