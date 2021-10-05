WHS wins, trio tied at 4-1-2 atop American standings

MT. ORAB — Wilmington remained in position to put in its bid for an SBAAC American Division championship by defeating Western Brown 4-1 Tuesday night.

The boys soccer win puts the Hurricane at 4-1-2 in the conference and 6-3-4 overall.

Goshen defeated Batavia 3-0 on Tuesday so those two teams also are 4-1-2 in the division.

Wilmington closes the regular season with New Richmond, then Goshen and finally Batavia.

“Solid win to get us ready fit a tough stretch that features three games that will decide the league championship,” WHS head coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “All of our attention goes on New Richmond.”

Western Brown is 1-11-1, 0-6-1.

Javier Becerril scored the first two WHS goals with Alyk Lippincott and AJ Reagan also scoring goals for the Hurricane.

Caleb Macias had three assists with Brooks Butler getting credit for one assist.

“You can see the results of Caleb’s hard work in the stat line,” said El-Macharrafie. “He along with senior defenders Nathan Wood and Avery Warix are the heart of the team. Our effort and focus were fantastic tonight.”