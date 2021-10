New Richmond tops CM volleyball in 3

The Clinton-Massie volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 18-25, 16-25, 10-25 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division competition.

Massie is 3-13, 0-7. New Richmond is 16-2, 5-2.

Alaina Bayless had three digs and eight passes. Samantha Bowman had one ace, four digs and 14 passes. Laila Davis totaled two kills, an ace, three digs, a block and 10 digs. Natalee Hillman contributed eight kills, 20 assists, two aces, nine digs, a block and 22 passes.

Anna Jones had a kill, two digs and five passes. Mackenzie Peters had four kills and six blocks. Maddie Phipps chipped in an ace, three digs and 10 passes. Maddie Ward had two digs and 11 passes. Olivia Ward had four digs and 14 passes while Holly Young had 19 digs and 57 passes.