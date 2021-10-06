Blanchester whips Woodward volleyball in 3

CINCINNATI — The Blanchester varsity volleyball team defeated Woodward 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 in non-league play.

Coach Rick Seeling said his team played well after the long bus ride. Brooklyn Bockstiegel led an aggressive BHS offense, the coached noted, with 12 points and seven kills.

Ainsley Whitaker had 15 points, four aces, six kills and three blocks. Madison Creager contributed seven points, three kills and four digs. Summer Schutte finished with four points, two kills, three digs and 21 set assists. Schutte had 519 career assists, Seeling said.

Hope Blankenbeckler had three points and two assists. Makayla Lanham’s numbers were two points, three kills and three digs. Madison Winemiller had nine points and two digs. Emma Falgner chipped in eight digs while Gracie Roy had five digs. Payton Johnson had four kills and two blocks.