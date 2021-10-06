Week 8 Preview: Bethel-Tate at Blanchester

Bethel-Tate has won eight straight SBAAC National Division games.

The Tigers are two-platoon, meaning 11 players start on offense and 11 different players start on defense.

They’ve split with Blanchester the past six games, including a 25-16 victory last season.

Bethel-Tate (5-1, 2-0) is currently sixth in the Div. IV Region 16 Harbin ratings, one spot behind Clinton-Massie.

Blanchester (3-3, 2-0) is 15th in Div. V Region 20.

So Friday’s game between the Tigers and Wildcats is tall order to be sure for Jon Mulvihill’s BHS squad. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Barbour Memorial Field.

“Bethel-Tate is a very good, senior laden, football team,” Mulvihill said. “They have nine seniors on offense and seven seniors on defense. They are completely two-platoon. Nobody starts both ways. They place a fast paced style offense and unrelentingly aggressive style of defense. They’re coached well and they will be prepared.”

Blanchester defeated Williamsburg 49-13 in a surprisingly easy result last week.

“The defense has played much more aggressive,” Mulvihill said of his team. “We have to continue that this week to have a chance.

“I knew that our schemes were solid, I knew that the way we were lining up on defense would give them problems. I knew that who we were lining up in those positions would give them problems. But, I didn’t know how good their backs actually were. Turns out, we were more than up for the job. For that, I am thankful. We got some big momentum boosts from special teams and defense which gave us confidence. Then the offense got rolling. It was a fun night for sure.”

Bethel-Tate defeated Clermont Northeastern 43-14. Mikey Molloy (845 yards) is the top rusher in the SBAAC while Cameron Snider is among the best passers in the league.

Gauge Dunn and Wyatt Burton are two of the best pass-catchers while Norman Darnell (7 sacks), Nolan Darnell and Ashton Wolfe (4 interceptions) lead the vaunted Tigers defense.

Blanchester lines up for a kickoff last Friday night against Williamsburg. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_FB7_blKickoff1001ag-3.jpg Blanchester lines up for a kickoff last Friday night against Williamsburg.

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

