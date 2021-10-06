Sectional suspended for BHS, CM, EC tennis

MASON — Play was suspended Wednesday at the Division II Sectional tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Play is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. Friday. If all brackets advance to the quarterfinal round, the tournament can be completed Saturday.

Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton competed in the tournament.

East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh won her first match but her second match won’t be contested until Friday.

Clinton-Massie’s Lilly Logsdon and Addison Swope were both singles winners and will continue Friday.

Blanchester’s Grace Irwin won two matches on Wednesday and will play Alex Drossos of Madeira in the next round Friday. Rianna Mueller of BHS posted a win and was trailing in her second match when play was suspended.

In doubles competition, Blanchester’s Maddy Coyle and Annie Trovillo received a bye. The Massie team of Vanessa Asher and Mikayla Wonderly trailed in their first match 2-6, 0-3 when play was suspended.

SUMMARY

October 6, 2021

Division II Sectional

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Singles

EC-Molly Seabaugh def Skylar Campbell (Fel) 6-0, 6-0

CM-Lilly Logsdon def Mimi Liao (CCD) walkover

EC-Kailyn Mason lost to Swope (CM) 0-6, 1-6

CM-Addison Swope def Kailyn Mason (EC) 6-0, 6-1

BL-Carolyn Bockhorst lost to Sauser (Way) 0-6, 0-6

EC-Stephanie Lambert lost to Umstead (McN) 0-6, 1-6

BL-Grace Irwin def Colonel (NR) 6-0, 6-0; def Blake (Fel) 6-0, 6-0

CM-Elle Dunham lost to Mueller (BL) 1-6, 1-6

BL-Rianna Mueller def Elle Dunham (CM) 6-1, 6-1; trailed Evans (Wyo) 0-2 susp

Doubles

CM-Brylie Green, Noel Gasaway lost to Ebken, Lalonde (SCD) 1-6, 0-6

BL-Maddy Coyle, Annie Trovillo received bye

EC-Jenna Stanley, Emmy Chambliss lost to Thompson, Arebi (CCD) 1-6, 0-6

EC-Katie Carey, Myah Anteck lost to Ackerman, Crooker (McN) 1-6, 0-6

CM-Vanessa Asher, Mikayla Wonderly trailed Dugan, Chen (Wyo) 2-6, 0-3 (40-40 susp)

BL-Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin lost to Tudela, Tudela (Way) 0-6, 0-6