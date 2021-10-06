Burns finishes as Div. I sectional runnerup

Wilmington’s Claire Burns was the Division I Sectional girls tennis runnerup Wednesday in matches played at Centerville High School and 5 Seasons Sports Club.

Burns defeated Amaya Hulbert of Springboro 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in her first match. The match began at CHS but was moved because of inclement weather.

The change in venue didn’t slow Burns, a state qualifier in 2020. She won the final three games to take the match and move in to the finale.

In the title match, No.2 seed Burns met No. 1 seed Maya Brink of Bellbrook. Brink has won the last three head to head meetings with Burns and made it four straight with a 3-6, 6-2, 1-6 win.

“Maya is a very good player and lived up to her top seed,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “No surprises there for us. Claire played a great sectional and did what she had to do to be in a good position for districts.”

Burns will face a No. 3 seeded player from another sectional when the Division I Southwest District draw is announced.

For now, Burns focus will be completing a clean sweep of the SBAAC championship. Wilmington will play Goshen 4 p.m. Thursday at Goshen in the regular season finale. Both teams are 8-1 in American Division play. The winner of the match will be the American Division champion for 2021. Goshen defeated Wilmington in the regular season match played on the WHS courts.