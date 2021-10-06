Burns finishes as Div. I district runnerup

Wilmington’s Claire Burns was the Division I Sectional girls tennis runnerup Wednesday in matches played at Centerville High School and 5 Seasons Sports Club.

Burns defeated Amaya Hulbert of Springboro 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in her first match. The match began at CHS but was moved because of inclement weather.

The change in venue didn’t slow Burns, a state qualifier in 2020. She won the final three games to take the match and move in to the finale.

In the title match, No.2 seed Burns met No. 1 seed Maya Brink of Bellbrook. Brink has won the last three head to head meetings with Burns and made it four straight with a 3-6, 6-2, 1-6 win.

“Maya is a very good player and lived up to her top seed,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “No surprises there for us. Claire played a great sectional and did what she had to do to be in a good position for districts.”

Burns will face a No. 3 seeded player from another sectional when the Division I Southwest District draw is announced.

For now, Burns focus will be completing a clean sweep of the SBAAC championship. Wilmington will play Goshen 4 p.m. Thursday at Goshen in the regular season finale. Both teams are 8-1 in American Division play. The winner of the match will be the American Division champion for 2021. Goshen defeated Wilmington in the regular season match played on the WHS courts.

Local

Schedule

Oct 7 Events

• WHS Girls Tennis @Goshen 4p

• WHS Girls Soccer H, New Richmond 7p

• BHS Girls Soccer H, Bethel-Tate 7p

• WHS Boys Soccer H, New Richmond 5p

• BHS Boys Soccer H, Bethel-Tate 5p

• CM Boys Soccer H, Goshen 7p

• EC Volleyball @Williamsburg 5p

• WHS Volleyball @New Richmond 5jv 615var

• BHS Volleyball H, Bethel-Tate 6p

• CM Volleyball H, Goshen 5p

Oct 8 Events

• WHS Football @New Richmond 7p

• CM Football @Batavia 7p

• EC Football H, Williamsburg 7p

(Senior Night)

• BHS Football H, Bethel-Tate 7p

(Youth Football Night)

Thursday

Television

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m. ESPN — Houston at Tulane

7:30 p.m. ESPNU — Cstl Carolina at Ark St.

GOLF

8 a.m. GOLF — Open de España

2 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Bank of Hope

5 p.m. GOLF — PGA Shriners Hospitals

MLB PLAYOFFS

4 p.m. FS1 — ChiSox at Houston

8 p.m. FS1 — Boston at Tampa Bay

NBA PRESEASON

7 p.m. NBATV — Toronto at Philadelphia

10 p.m. ESPN2 — Miami at Houston

8 p.m. FOX — LA Rams at Seattle

8 p.m. NFLN — LA Rams at Seattle

NHL PRESEASON

7:30 p.m. NHLN — Pittsburgh at Detroit

10 p.m. NHLN — Arizona at Vegas

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Belgium vs. France

7:30 p.m. ESPN2 — U.S. vs. Jamaica

TRIATHLON

7 p.m. CBSSN — Super League