WC women win 4th match in a row, 2-1 OT

WESTERVILLE — Wilmington College women’s soccer junior goalkeeper Lauren Galloway has been selected as the Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week.

Alongside a stout Fightin’ Quaker defense, Galloway didn’t allow a goal in a pair of 1-0 victories over Kenyon College and Heidelberg University. The Beavercreek native tallied 13 saves to help Wilmington win both its third straight game and conference opener.

Wilmington (5-5-1, 2-0-0) closed out a four-game home stand with a 2-1 overtime win over Muskingum University Wednesday.