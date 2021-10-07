Bernhardt, Hurricane blank Lions to stay in SBAAC hunt

WILMINGTON — At this point in the season, style points don’t matter much.

Winning does, though, and the Wilmington boys soccer team picked up a W in SBAAC American Division play.

At Alumni Field, the Hurricane defeated New Richmond 1-0 in league play to move to 5-1-2, matching the record of Goshen for first place.

“It wasn’t always pretty but it was enough,” WHS head coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “The boys played their hearts out in a must-win game to keep control of our destiny.”

Wilmington is 7-3-4 in all matches. New Richmond is 3-2-2 in American Division competition.

Caleb Macias scored the lone goal of the match midway through the first half. Trevor Billingsley assisted Macias.

Cole Bernhardt earned his sixth shutout of the season in goal for Wilmington.

“Although we controlled play for most of the game, we just couldn’t find the net,” El-Macharrafie said. “We shifted to a more defensive formation for the final 15 minutes and let our defense do what they do best.”

The coach said Bernhardt wasn’t needed a lot in this one “but when we did (need him) he came up big.”

Wilmington will host Goshen Tuesday night for Senior Night and an American Division showdown. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Alumni Field.