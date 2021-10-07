Rain delays WHS bid for girls tennis championship

GOSHEN — Wilmington and Goshen will have to wait a few days to decide the SBAAC American Division tennis championship.

The top two teams in the American Division played Thursday at Goshen with the hopes of deciding the league champion. The winner of the match would earn the crown.

But with WHS winning two singles matches (Claire Burns and Jenna Taylor) and Goshen winning two doubles matches, it came down to third singles and Chandni Sharma.

Sharma led Faith Pitts 6-3, 5-5 when play was suspended by rain. Pitts was serving with a 40-15 lead when the match was stopped, WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

So the two players and their teammates will return 4 p.m. Monday at Goshen to, hopefully, finish the match and decide the league champion.

SUMMARY

October 7, 2021

@Goshen High School

Wilmington 2, Goshen 2 susp.

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Blanca Palafox 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Heidy Palafox 6-0, 6-1

3: Chandni Sharma leads Faith Pitts 6-3, 5-5, 15-40 susp.

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Layna Holmes were def by Adalyn Middick, Danica Kellmorgan 3-6, 1-6

2: Josie Heys, Reagan Henry was def by Karley Cooper, Maggie Hammond 3-6, 3-6