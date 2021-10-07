Northwest no match for WHS volleyball

The Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Northwest 25-8,25-9, 25-8 Wednesday in non-league play.

Wilmington, winners of nine of its last 10 matches, is 13-3 on the year.

Taija Walker had a kill for WHS and Madison Schuster chipped in with an assist. Lisbon Smith had two kills, three assists, two aces and five digs. Lexus Reiley had two kills and a dig.

Kayla O’Dell had an assist, three aces and three digs. Banesa Morales finished with four kills, an ace and seven digs. Lexi McKee-Cole had two kils, an assist and three digs.

Caroline Diels played the match with five kills, eight assists, an ace and six digs. Ashley Delph had three kills and a dig while Maliyah Burris contributed one dig. Brynn Bryant had 10 kills, six assists, seven aces and two digs.