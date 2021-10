ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team completed its season Tuesday with a 145 to 191 loss to Bellbrook at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

David Gregory and Brody Miller of Bellbrook were co-match medalists with 35s.

For Clinton-Massie, Colson Morgan led the way with a 39. Micah Ruther had a 46 and Stormie Stroud carded a 52.

Also, Will McCarty 54, Finn Denehy 54, Charlotte Robinson 57, Ethan Kau 57 and Sammi Jo VanPelt 59.