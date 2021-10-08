Blanchester girls play Bethel-Tate to 0-0 tie

BLANCHESTER — It was quite a turnaround for the Blanchester girls soccer team Thursday in a 0-0 tie with Bethel-Tate at Barbour Memorial Field in an SBAAC National Division match.

The Ladycats lost to the Tigers 6-1 earlier in the year.

Blanchester is 1-5-1 in the National Division and 3-9-1 overall. Bethel-Tate goes to 3-4-1 in conference play.

The match was a cancer benefit Kick for the Cure, coach Kristina White said.

“Thank you to the many fans who came out to support the team and cause,” she said.

Tori Potts had 15 saves for Blanchester for her second shutout of the season.

White said her squad controlled possession most of the night but were unable to find the back of the net.

“Defense and offense both played an outstanding game and meshed well together,” she said.