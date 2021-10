BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester boys soccer team lost to Bethel-Tate 8-0 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Wildcats are 0-13-1 overall, 0-8 in the division.

Bethel-Tate is tied with Georgetown for first place in the division at 7-1. The Tigers are 11-3-1 overall