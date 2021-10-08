EC secures first SBAAC volleyball title since 2009

WILLIAMSBURG — For the first time since 2009, the East Clinton volleyball team sits atop the SBAAC National Division standings.

The Lady Astros ended Williamsburg’s six-year run as division champions Thursday with a convincing 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 win on the WHS court.

“There was a lot going on this week, but the girls were able to focus and pull off the win,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “Our libero, Savannah Tolle, went down in the third set and that shook us up a bit, but they dug out of a seven-point hole to finish in three.”

East Clinton is 15-1 overall and moves to 11-0 in the division.

Williamsburg is 9-11 in all matches and 7-3 in the division.

The Astros will look to complete the unbeaten league season Tuesday at home against Bethel-Tate. Sodini and Co. will host Clinton-Massie on Monday.

East Clinton has been close in recent years, second in 2020 and third in 2019. EC also was second in 2017. The 2009 championship was the second straight for the Astros in the SBAAC.

“I am very proud of all they’ve done this season to secure the SBAAC title,” Sodini said.

