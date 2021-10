ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Goshen volleyball team topped Clinton-Massie 25-23, 25-14, 25-7 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action.

Madison Hornsby of Goshen had 18 kills and just two errors.

Clinton-Massie is 3-14 overall and 0-8 in the American Division. Goshen goes to 10-8 overall and 4-4 in the league.