Week 8 Final: Bethel-Tate 41 Blanchester 14

BLANCHESTER — A veteran Bethel-Tate team overwhelmed Blanchester 41-14 Friday to take control of the SBAAC National Division.

The win at Barbour Memorial Field puts the Tigers at 3-0 and the only unbeaten National Division team. Blanchester slips to 2-1 in the division.

Bethel-Tate is 6-1 overall; Blanchester is 3-4.

Senior Mikey Molloy ran for 155 yards and had two touchdowns, one on the ground and one in the air.

Sophomore Cameron Snider ran for one touchdown and passed for four others while totaling 297 yards in the air.

Gauge Dunn and Wyatt Burton combined for for 10 catches, 216 yards and three touchdowns.

Dunn, Burton and Molloy are all seniors. The Tigers list 17 seniors on their roster. Blanchester has eight seniors on its roster.

“Seventeen seniors,” BHS head coach Jon Mulvihill lamented. “It’s a huge difference. We’re playing 14-15-16 year olds against 18 year olds. And they’re completely two platoon. They wore us out. Conditioning is one thing but there’s only so much you can do.”

Bethel-Tate had 495 yards total offense. Blanchester had 181.

It was a close game through much of the first half before Bethel-Tate scored three touchdowns within 3:51 to go from up 7-0 to up 28-7 at halftime.

“We told the guys after the game, they have two options,” the coach said. “You can either pack it in or we can win these last two games and see if we can get into the playoffs.”

SUMMARY

October 8, 2021

@Barbour Memorial Field

Bethel-Tate 41 Blanchester 14

BT^7^21^6^7^^41

BL^0^7^0^7^^14

First Quarter

BT-Cameron Snider 2 yard run, Aaron Sandker PAT, 6:27

Second Quarter

BT-Mikey Molloy 15 yard pass from Cameron Snider, Aaron Sandker PAT, 6:35

BT-Mikey Molloy 5 yard run, Aaron Sandker PAT, 6:03

BL-Bryce Sipple 2 yard run, Bryan Bandow PAT, 3:40

BT-Wyatt Burton 34 yard pass from Cameron Snider, Aaron Sandker PAT, 2:44

Third Quarter

BT-Gauge Dunn 14 yard pass from Cameron Snider, PAT failed, 2:29

Fourth Quarter

BT-Gauge Dunn 40 yard pass from Cameron Snider, Aaron Sandker PAT, 11:50

BL-Dustin Trace 4 yard run, Bryan Bandow PAT, 2:31

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

