Soccer, volleyball tourney pairings announced

Tournament pairings were announced Sunday for post-season tournaments in boys and girls soccer as well as volleyball.

East Clinton’s volleyball team, 15-1 on the year, earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the Division III Sectional at Reading High School. The Astros will face an SBAAC National Division rival in the second round 7 p.m. Oct. 20, either Williamsburg or Georgetown.

Clinton-Massie’s girls soccer team was the No. 5 seed in the Division II Sectional Central 2 bracket. The Falcons will meet Franklin to open the tournament and, with a win, will play No. 4 Chaminade-Julienne in the second round.

Following are the complete schedules for all Clinton County boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball teams.

Boys Soccer

• Wilmington, 7-3-4, will play at No. 4 seed McNicholas, 4-7-4, 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

• Blanchester, 0-14-1, will play at No. 2 seed Wyoming, 12-1-1, 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

• Clinton-Massie, 1-8-1, will play at No. 1 seed Indian Hill, 10-2-3, 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

Girls Soccer

• Wilmington, 5-8, will play Princeton, 1-12, 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Alumni Field. The winner plays at No. 1 seed Mt. Notre Dame 7 p.m. Oct. 21.

• No. 5 seed Clinton-Massie, 8-2-2, will play No. 6 seed Franklin, 5-9, 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Frank Irelan Field.

• Blanchester, 3-10-1, will play at No. 10 Georgetown, 5-6, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. The winner plays No. 3 seed Mariemont, 8-3-2, 7 p.m. Oct. 21.

Volleyball

• Wilmington, 13-4, will play No. 13 Loveland, 12-9, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Lakota West High School. The winner meets No. 4 seed Seton, 14-6, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at LWHS.

• Clinton-Massie, 3-12, will play No. 4 seed Chaminade-Julienne, 7-9, 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Lebanon High School.

• No. 7 Blanchester, 11-10, plays either Cincinnati Country Day, 8-8, or Deer Park, 3-14, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Norwood High School.

• No. 2 East Clinton, 15-1, will play either Williamsburg, 9-11, or Georgetown, 2-11, 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Reading High School.

