7-under 29 wins Senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dave Miller, Ron Friedlander, Gary Schrader and Pete Fentress won a scorecard playoff Tuesday and finished first in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners birdied Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8. The finished 7-under par 29.

The rest of the field:

29: French Hatfield, Gerry Schultz, Jeff Watkins, Jim Luck.

30: Don Sicurella, Steve Olinger, Dave Doyle, Cliff Doyle.

31: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones, Bill Ross.

31: Mike Gross, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Rusty Smethwick.

31: Jack Carson, Bob Vanzant, Mark Hess, Jim Doak.