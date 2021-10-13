EC celebrates seniors, title, home court

LEES CREEK — It was a night of celebrations Tuesday at East Clinton.

The Astros volleyball team dispatched Bethel-Tate 25-13, 25-10, 17-25, 25-10 in the SBAAC National Division finale on Senior Night.

“It was a great night to celebrate our seniors, our league title and being undefeated at home,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “We had lots of success this regular season and we’re looking forward to the postseason.”

The seniors are Lydia Kessler, Kelsi Lilly, Anna Malone, Hayley Mess, Mckenzie Pence, Michaela Pollock, and Bryston Roach.

“They were all able to contribute to the win,” Sodini said.

East Clinton is 17-1 overall and 12-0 in the league. The Tigers are 2-15, 2-10.

Kessler had four aces, a kill, an assist and 16 digs. Anna Malone finished with four kills, two blocks and three digs. Hayley Mess contributed two aces, an assist and six digs. Lilly had 11 aces, six kills, six assists and six digs. Mckenzie Pence totaled three aces, eight kills, an assist and 10 digs. Michaela Pollock had a block and Bryston Roach chipped in an ace and a dig.

Trinity Bain had an ace and a dig. Megan Tong had seven aces and two assists. Lauren Stonewell notched four aces and five assists while Aubrie Simpson had two digs. Libby Evanshine had five kills, two assists and two digs. Jordan Collom had an assist and a dig. Lauren Runyon had a kill, an assist and a dig.