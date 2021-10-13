Week 9 Preview: Western Brown at Wilmington

As the 2021 season comes to a close, Wilmington gets the top two teams in the SBAAC American Division.

This week, Western Brown comes to Alumni Field. The up-tempo, pass-happy Broncos will kick it off with the Hurricane 7 p.m. Friday night.

“Western Brown is a very good football team with a very potent passing game,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said. “Their quarterback is the real deal and he has weapons that catch everything he throws. Their defense is much improved and will bring lots of pressure.”

Wilmington lost 32-22 last week at New Richmond. Thad Stuckey was a thumper in the backfield, running 28 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

In all, WHS ran it 44 times for 222 yards.

But the passing game struggled against the Lions defense.

Killen said he has “to do a better job of simplifying the game plan to avoid the mental mistakes” that plagued WHS in its loss last week.

Missed assignments and mental mistakes will not help Wilmington this week against Western Brown, a team that doesn’t need an opponent’s assistance to put up a bushel full of points.

“Pressure and patience,” Killen said. “We have to pressure the quarterback from every different angle and keep everything in front of us. We cannot give up the big play on defense. Offensively, we need to eat the clock and sustain drives and most importantly, score at the end of those drives. Our best defense this week will be our offense. We have to avoid the missed assignments and mental errors the next two weeks.”

Wilmington will host ground-oriented Clinton-Massie next week.

Wilmington quarterback Cameron McEvoy has been a key part of the WHS rushing attack this season while directing a strong passing attack.