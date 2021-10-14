SBAAC Week 8 recaps, leaders, playoff pictures

There are two weeks remaining in the regular season, both games will be division matchups for each of the SBAAC teams.

Here’s a look at last week’s recaps, the playoff picture and season leaders.

First up, last week’s games.

NR 32, WHS 22: Thad Stuckey ran for 189 yards and two scores for the Hurricane but the Lions rallied in the second half for the win. Jeffrey Valentine led WHS with 8 tackles, Kaison Dodge had 6 and Tanner Killen was in on 5. AJ Metzger passed for four touchdowns and was the leading rusher for New Richmond. Tyler Sininger caught two TD passes. Jack Moore had 13 tackles for NR while Billy Foster and Zane Naegele had 10 each.

CM 73, Batavia 0: This one was all Massie. Despite netting just 291 yards, the Falcons were easy winners. Nine different players scored, 12 players ran the ball and 18 defenders were in on tackles.

Burg 31, EC 7: Isaiah Conger rushed for 44 yards on just two attempts before exiting with an injury. His loss spelled doom for EC in the 24-point defeat. Trystan Gries of WHS ran for 115 yards and two scores. The Wildcats had a 39-200-2 rushing line but also passed for 160 yards. Without Conger, EC was one dimensional. Bryce Lillie caught three WHS passes for 119 yards and a TD. Trent Kellerman led WHS with 11 tackles while Adrian Baker had 12 tackles for EC.

BT 41, Blan 14: Mikey Molloy and Cameron Snider were too much for Blanchester as Bethel-Tate prevailed. Molloy rushed for 189 yards and a TD while Snider completed 16 of 22 for 304 yards and 4 scores. Gauge Dunn had a 6-90-2 receiving line while Wyatt Burton went 4-105-1. Michael Mulvihill had 9 tackles and a fumble recovery. Adam Frump also had 9 tackles. Norman Darnell had 12 tackles for BT. Blake Brookenthal recovered 2 fumbles.

Fayetteville 37, CNE 27: Levi Wiederhold had 387 and 5 touchdowns passing and rushed for another 124 yards in the win. On the receiving end, Jayden Bradshaw went 6-138-2 and Blake Coffman went 5-138-2. Jake Mott was the CNE cog, running for 156 yards and 3 scores. On defense, Tanner Fleming had 15 stops for the FP Rockets while Andrew McIntosh had 7 stops and an interception for the CNE Rockets.

WB 44, Goshen 7: Drew Novak was dynamite again for the Broncos, 367 yards and 6 TDs passing. Dylan Novak went 4-141-1 receiving while Matthew Frye had a 3-96-2 line. Tyler Kilgore had 15 tackles for CNE. A trio of Broncos had 6 tackles.

The unofficial playoff picture:

Not many SBAAC teams are out of contention as we play Week 9 games.

Western Brown is third in Div. III Region 11. Could finish as high as second but unlikely to catch Granville. Wilmington is not in good shape but two wins this week and next could catapult WHS into contention for a Week 11 game.

New Richmond is 18th in Div. III Region 12 while Goshen is 27th. The Lions probably need 2 wins to advance.

In Div. IV Region 16, Clinton-Massie is 5th and Bethel-Tate is 6th. Both are in regardless of the last 2 weeks but plenty of positioning remains. Batavia is 23rd.

In Div. V, Region 20, Williamsburg is 10th, East Clinton 16th, Blanchester 17th and Clermont NE 19th. All have a shot at the post-season but BHS, EC, CNE could knock each other out over the next 2 weeks. Burg is hoping to move into contention to host a game.

In Div. VII, Region 28, Fayetteville is 8th and needs to one of the last two in order to host. The Rockets are probably in regardless.

And finally, statistical leaders in the SBAAC:

Passing: Drew Novak (WB) 3,241 yards, Levi Wiederhold (FAY) 2,677 yards; Cameron Snider (BT) 1,460

Rushing: Mikey Molloy (BT) 1,034; Trystan Gries (Wbg) 965; Thad Stuckey (Wlm) 852; Carson Vanhoose (CM) 767

Receiving: Jayden Bradshaw (Fay) 881; Dylan Novak (WB) 829; Logan Campbell (WB) 788; Damion Kistler (Fay) 693; Blake Coffman (Fay) 670

Tackles: Tanner Fleming (Fay) 107; Dakota Luther (WB) 80; Jack Moore (NR) 75; Norman Darnell (BT) 73

Sacks: Tanner Fleming (Fay) 10; Tyler Sininger (NR) 8; Norman Darnell (BT) 7; Trent Kellerman (Wg) 7

Interceptions: Jace Canter (Wbg) 4; Quentin Collins (WB) 4; Ashton Wolfe (BT) 4; Mike Brown (Wlm) 3

Kicking: Evan Grimes (WB) 42; Ean McGuinness (CM) 36; Parker Henry (Wlm) 34; Luke Lindsey (Wbg) 34; Aaron Sandker (BT) 30

Punting: Trystan Gries (Wbg) 40.6; Jared Smith (EC) 40.5; Connor Yeager (CNE) 39.7; Tracker Newberry (Go) 38.8

