Week 9 Final: Blanchester 55 Fayetteville-Perry 35

FAYETTEVILLE – Making a mountain of points out of Michael Mulvihill, Blanchester blasted the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets 55-35 on a soggy homecoming Friday.

The freshman signal-caller made six of the Wildcats’ seven trips to the end zone, three of those were cashed in after Rocket turnovers.

Adam Frump made Blanchester’s other trip to paydirt. He also had two interceptions, one of which led to a Mulvihill score.

Blan’s tally of 55 points is the most this season and the most since hitting 50 against Fayetteville last year.

The Wildcats have won the last five in the series.

After losing three straight to start the season, Blan has won three of its last four to even its record at 4-4 overall. They sit at 3-1 in the Southern Buckeye Conference National Division with an opportunity to tie for the division title in Week 10 with a win at home against East Clinton and a Bethel-Tate loss.

Blan and Fayetteville (5-4, 1-3) traded scores and two-point conversions to start the game, and after trading fruitless possessions, traded touchdowns again, with the difference being Fayetteville kicked the extra point and Blan converted another two-point conversion. After a quarter, with Blan up 16-15, it appeared the game was headed to a shootout.

It was in the second quarter, except Fayetteville was shooting itself in the foot with turnovers and Blan was converting those for scores. Interceptions by Frump and Carson Curless led to the first and third touchdowns. A fumbled Fayetteville snap led to the fourth one, a 46-15 halftime advantage and a running clock to start the second half.

Blan opened the second half with a five-play drive that ended with a 22-yard Tyler Miller field goal.

The Rockets’ first second-half drive ended with the third Levi Wiederhold to Jayden Bradhaw touchdown pass of the evening.

Wiederhold added another scoring strike to Blake Coffman to make it 49-28 heading to the final quarter.

Mulvihill found the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Wiederhold’s fifth TD pass of the evening rounded out the scoring.

SUMMARY

October 15, 2021

@Fayetteville-Perry High School

Blanchester 55 Fayetteville 35

B^16^30^3^6^^55

F^15^0^13^7^^35

First Quarter

FP – Bradshaw 42 pass from Wiederhold (Conversion pass), 10:02.

BLAN – Mulvihill 17 run (Conversion pass), 6:20.

FP – Bradshaw 40 pass from Wiederhold (Cummings kick), 3:53.

BLAN – Mulvihill 14 run (Conversion run), 1:53.

Second Quarter

BLAN – Mulvihill 6 run (Conversion failed), 9:51.

BLAN – Frump 10 run (Conversion run), 7:08.

BLAN – Mulvihill 5 run (Conversion run), 4:32.

BLAN – Mulvihill 24 run (Conversion run), :57.7.

Third Quarter

BLAN – Miller 22 FG, 7:44.

FP – Bradshaw 1 pass from Wiederhold (Conversion failed), 3:31.

FP – Coffman 52 pass from Wiederhold (Cummings kick), :08.4.

Fourth Quarter

BLAN – Mulvihill 42 run (Conversion failed), 11:50.

FP – Kistler 29 pass from Wiederhold (Cummings kick), 3:13.

Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_FB9_20blan1015ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_FB9_blBryanBandow1015ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_FB9_blCurlessInt1015ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_FB9_blDTrace1015ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_FB9_blKickoff1015ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_FB9_blFrump1015ag.jpg Photo by April Garrett

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

