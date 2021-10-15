Week 9 Final: Clinton-Massie 70 New Richmond 34

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie rushed for 553 yards and outmanned a pesky New Richmond squad 70-34 Friday night at Frank Irelan Field.

The Lions were short-handed because of illness, a situation that had the game in doubt much of the week.

But Bo Snider was healthy and a thorn in the side of the Falcons, passing for 276 yards and two scores while rushing for 170 yards and three more touchdowns.

Clinton-Massie, winners of seven straight games, had more than enough to match Snider and then some.

Carson Vanhoose had a season-best 254 yards and three scores on 14 rushes. Carter Frank went 12-122-1, Colton Trampler 7-95-2, Daelin Maple 7-51-2 and Kody Zantene 2-31-1.

In all, the Falcons ran it 42 times for 553 yards, and finished with 585 yards of total offense.

New Richmond had 208 on the ground, 276 through the air and 484 total.

Charley Hale led the defense with five solos and five assisted tackles. Trampler was in on 7 tackles with a sack. Braydon Green was in on six tackles as was Leyton Bell.

Frank and Blake Ireland had interceptions for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

October 15, 2021

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 70 New Richmond 34

NR^6^8^14^6^^34

CM^20^15^21^14^^70

First Quarter

CM-Colton Trampler 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness) 9:52

CM-Kody Zantene 28 yard run (Ean McGuinness) 5:44

NR-Bo Snider 18 yard run (PAT Failed) 3:04

CM-Colton Trampler 29 yard run (PAT Blocked) 0:42

Second Quarter

CM-Blake Ireland 32 yard pass from Kody Zantene (Zantene pass to Vanhoose) 7:43

CM-Carson Vanhoose 18 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 6:07

NR-Brady Payne 8 yard pass from Bo Snider (Snider pass to Sininger) 0:07

Third Quarter

NR-Bo Snider 74 yard run (Trane Light PAT) 11:41

CM-Carter Frank 5 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 10:48

NR-Bo Snider 10 yard run (Trane Light PAT) 8:48

CM-Carson Vanhoose 47 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 8:04

CM-Carson Vanhoose 19 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 6:27

Fourth Quarter

CM-Daelin Maple 17 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 11:17

NR-Tyler Sininger 32 yard pass from Bo Snider (PAT Failed)

CM-Daelin Maple 15 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 6:39

