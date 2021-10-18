ROB boys 3rd at SBAAC Cross Country Championships

BLANCHESTER — The Rodger O. Borror boys cross country team finished third Saturday in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships junior high school boys race on the Blanchester campus.

On the girls side, Clinton-Massie had the only team and finished sixth. Malea Beam was Massie’s top finisher, placing eighth in 13:43. Hailey Meyers was ninth in 13:48.

Mia Hollingsworth was the first member of the ROB team to cross the line, running a 15:54. Hailee Harris was the first Blanchester runner, clocking 21:37. East Clinton did not have any competitors in the girls race.

In the boys race, Cooper Short was fifth overall for Wilmington, finishing the course in 12:32. Sam Burt was 12th in 13:03.

Carson Wyss was the first Blanchester runner, placing 16th in 13:09. Danny Mefford led the CM contingent, clocking 13:50 and placing 26th. Jackson Seabaugh ran 14:32 and placed 35th for East Clinton

SUMMARY

October 16, 2021

@Blanchester High School

SBAAC Cross Country Championship

Middle School boys, girls race

Girls Results

Teams

Goshen 62 New Richmond 82 Batavia 89 Williamsburg 100 Western Brown 118 Bethel-Tate 121 Clinton-Massie 152 Georgetown 184

Individuals

(1) Riley Davis, NR, 12:57; (2) Peyton Dooloukas, Gos, 13:19; (3) Vanca Pandey, NR, 13:23; (8) Malea Beam, CM, 13:43; (9) Hailey Meyers, CM, 13:48; (38) Georgia Black, CM, 15:50; (40) Mia Hollingsworth, WIL, 15:54; (58) Alyssa Shockley, CM, 18:42; (71) Hailee Harris, BL, 21:37; (73) Allyson Wilson, CM, 22:03; (76) Kaci Grillot, BL, 23:31

–

Boys Results

Teams

New Richmond 50 Western Brown 79 Wilmington 84 Clermont NE 137 Clinton-Massie 137 Bethel-Tate 140 Batavia 150 Goshen 153 Georgetown 156

Individuals

(1) Braydon Dill, WB, 11:23; (2) Owen Speed, BT, 12:18; (3) Aiden Girdler, Geo, 12:19; (5) Cooper Short, WIL, 12:32; (12) Sam Burt, WIL, 13:03; (16) Carson Wyss, BL, 13:09; (18) Colton Anderson, WIL, 13:20; (22) Jacob Vance, WIL, 13:28; (26) Danny Mefford, CM, 13:50; (27) Bryson Geyer, CM, 14:00; (30) Jonny Gunn, CM, 14:03; 932) Trent Bennett, CM, 14:16; (33) Jeremiah Schlabach, WIL, 14:22; (35) Jackson Seabaugh, EC, 14:32; (36) Landon Kaun, EC, 14:35; (39) Mack Hensley, CM, 14:44; (40) Gabe Stewart, EC, 14:52; (45) Max McDermott, WIL, 15:05; (58) Zimri Mahanes, EC, 15:43; (65) Scott Hall Jr., WIL, 16:37