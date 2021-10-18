Billingsley 6th, WHS boys 8th at SBAAC championship race

BLANCHESTER — Wilmington was eighth and Trevor Billingsley sixth Saturday at the SBAAC Cross Country Championships on the Blanchester campus.

The Hurricane was the top team among county schools with East Clinton 10th and Blanchester 11th.

Individually, Billingsley was sixth in 17:47 while Justin Arnold of East Clinton was 17th in 18:49.

Nick Musselman led Blanchester by finishing 31st in 19:41. The first Massie runner was Bryce Hensley, who was 34th in 19:49.

Summit Northrup of Clermont Northeastern edged Colton O’Hara of Western Brown for top individual honors by six seconds.

SUMMARY

October 16, 2021

@Blanchester High School

SBAAC Cross Country Championship

Boys Results

Teams

Clermont NE 60 Western Brown 72 Batavia 122 Goshen 135 Georgetown 142 New Richmond 145 Bethel-Tate 155 Wilmington 161 Williamsburg 235 East Clinton 241 Blanchester 272 Felicity 349

Individuals

(1) Summit Northrup, CNE, 16:34; (2) Colton O’Hara, WB, 16:40; (3) Noah Bunting, CNE, 16:58; (6) Trevor Billingsley, WIL, 17:47; (17) Justin Arnold, EC, 18:49; (22) Henry Hildebrandt, WIL, 19:02; (31) Nick Musselman, BL, 19:41 (33) Jeffrey Andrew Wyss, BL, 19:45; (34) Bryce Hensley, CM, 19:49; (38) Conner Walters, WIL, 20:10; (43) Oliver McDermott, WIL, 20:35; (47) Zach Vest, WC, 20:45; (57) Jacob George, EC, 21:24; (58) Tony Wilens-Mabry, WIL, 21:25; (59) Brandon Walters, WIL, 21:32; (62) Nainoa Tangonan, BL, 21:39; (69) Matej Jostak, EC, 22:01; (70) Hayden Beiting, EC, 22:01; (77) Toby Hayes, CM, 22:52; (78) Van Frye, EC, 22:53; (79) Nikolas Gates, EC, 23:00; (83) Matthias Brausch, WIL, 23:07; (87) William Knapp, BL, 23:47; (88) Abel Hackney, WIL, 23:48; (89) Aiden Matheney, WIL, 23:51; (94) Joe Mills, BL, 24:18 (95) Elyon Hackmann, EC, 24:26; (98) Carson McDowell, CM, 25:14; (112) Griffin Snarr, WIL, 34:34