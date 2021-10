Katie McGuinness scored three goals as Clinton-Massie defeated Franklin 3-0 Monday in a Division II tournament match at Frank Irelan Field.

Aiden Eades had three assists as the Falcons move on to the second round 7 p.m. Thursday at Chaminade-Julienne.

Lacie Sandlin was in goal for the shutout.

“Outstanding group effort,” CM coaches said. “We showed great determination in every play and executed the game plan on both ends of the ball.”