GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Georgetown 1-0 Monday in a Division III Sectional tournament match at GHS.

The loss ends the Blanchester season at 4-13-1.

“All around the Lady Wildcats played strong,” BHS coach Kristina White said. “The girls fought hard, but just couldn’t get themselves a goal.”

Tori Potts had 21 saves for Blanchester, who lost 3-2 and 2-0 to Georgetown during the regular season.