Williamsburg again stands in East Clinton’s way

East Clinton ended Williamsburg’s six-year volleyball stranglehold on the SBAAC National Division this season.

Now the Lady Astros want to cross the next item off their goal list.

“Our next goal moving forward is to get out of sectionals,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said.

For that to happen, East Clinton will have again to take down Williamsburg 7 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional matchup at Reading High School.

East Clinton had lost 14 straight matches to Williamsburg before sweeping the Wildcats this season. The last time the red and gray won at Williamsburg was Aug. 28, 2008.

The Astros clinched the 2021 National Division crown with a three-set win at WHS.

“Clinching at Burg was extra satisfying for sure,” said Sodini. “We have not won there in a long time. We had high hopes last season and those were shattered so this felt like redemption. Winning in three was awesome.”

Seniors Mckenzie Pence, Kelsi Lilly, Lydia Kessler, Anna Malone and Bryston Roach have invested plenty of sweat equity into the program. But they did not play varsity as freshmen when East Clinton went 8-7. And it’s been 12 years since East Clinton won a volleyball championship, claiming the National Division title in 2009.

Sodini’s sister Hannah Moore played on that title team and Sodini began coaching in 2012. She’s had teams with good records but never a title. Until this year.

“This team has worked harder in the off-season than any other team I’ve had,” said Sodini.”I have more players that are committed and put in the extra effort. There are always a couple leaders who have the desire to win, but this year, I have several. We have a good culture built at EC volleyball and these girls have bought in.”

East Clinton volleyball will have to go through Williamsburg again to achieve its next goal in 2021. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_VOL_ec4.jpg East Clinton volleyball will have to go through Williamsburg again to achieve its next goal in 2021. Steven Sodini Photo

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports