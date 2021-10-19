Posted on by

8th-ranked Cowboys end BHS boys soccer season


CINCINNATI — The Blanchester boys soccer team was defeated by No. 2 seed Wyoming 9-0 Tuesday in a Division II Sectional boys soccer match at WHS.

Blanchester finishes its season 0-17-1.

Wyoming will continue in the tournament with a 13-2-2 record. The Cowboys were ranked 8th in the state in the final Ohio Soccer Coaches Association Division II poll.

