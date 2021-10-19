8th-ranked Cowboys end BHS boys soccer season

CINCINNATI — The Blanchester boys soccer team was defeated by No. 2 seed Wyoming 9-0 Tuesday in a Division II Sectional boys soccer match at WHS.
Blanchester finishes its season 0-17-1.
Wyoming will continue in the tournament with a 13-2-2 record. The Cowboys were ranked 8th in the state in the final Ohio Soccer Coaches Association Division II poll.
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett