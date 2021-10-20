EC, CM, Blan runners at Yellow Springs Inv.

YELLOW SPRINGS — A trio of Clinton County schools competed Tuesday in the Yellow Springs Invitational cross country races at Young’s Dairy.

In the high school boys race, Blanchester was eighth and East Clinton finished 10th. None of the county schools had a complete team in the girls high school race.

By school, top local finishers in the girls race were Molly Seabaugh of East Clinton (22:10.2) and Aubrey Stevens of Blanchester (25:11.2).

By school, top local finishers in the boys race were Justin Arnold of East Clinton (18:05.2) and Nick Musselman of Blanchester (18:16.2).

In the middle school races, Clinton-Massie was fifth in the girls race and sixth in the boys race. East Clinton was 12th in the boys race.

By school, top local finishers in the boys middle school race were Carson Wyss of Blanchester (12:57.1), Danny Mefford of Clinton-Massie (13:20.8) and Jackson Seabaugh of East Clinton (13:50.3).

By school, top local finishers in the girls middle school race were Malea Beam of Clinton-Massie (13:27.8) and Addison Lewis of Blanchester (16:22.6).

October 19, 2021

Yellow Springs Invitational

@Young’s Jersey Dairy

HS Girls Results

Individuals

(1) Brienne Trumpower, FCA, 18:50.6; (14) Molly Seabaugh, EC, 22:10.2; (26) Kaylyn Deaton, EC, 22:59.6; (61) Aubrey Stevens, BL, 25:11.2; (71) Gracyn Phillips, BL, 25:56.2; (110) Kenton Deaton, EC, 29:15.9; (111) Carah Anteck, EC, 29:16.6

HS Boys Results

Individuals

(1) Andrew Stoner, FCA, 16:38.9; (20) Justin Arnold, EC, 18:05.2; (25) Nick Musselman, BL, 18:16.2; (53) Jeffrey Andrew Wyss, BL, 18:49; (83) Nainoa Tangonan, BL, 19:26.1; (106) Jacob George, EC, 20:34.8; (111) Matej Jostak, EC, 20:45.6; (112) Hayden Beiting, EC, 20:47.7; (31) Zach Vest, EC, 21:34.8; (143) Van Frye, EC, 22:21.2; (144) Nikolas Gates, EC, 22:21.7; (147) Joe Mills, BL, 22:36.2; (152) William Knapp, BL, 22;53.8; (154) Michael Horn, EC, 23:09.8; (169) Elyon Hackmann, EC, 24:04.5

MS Boys Results

Individuals

(1) Manny Williams, Oak, 11:31.6; (34) Carson Wyss, BL, 12:57.1; (51) Danny Mefford, CM, 13:20.8 PR; (55) Bryson Geyer, CM, 13:31.8; (60) Jonny Gunn, CM, 13:38.5 PR; (63) Trent Bennett, CM, 13:41.0 PR; (64) Jackson Seabaugh, EC, 13:50.3; (81) Landon Kaun, EC, 14:14.3; (83) Zimri Mahanes, EC, 14:14.8; (88) Mack Hensley, CM, 14:26.7; (91) Gabe Stewart, EC, 14:32.9; (92) Dru Simmons, EC, 14:35.9

MS Girls Results

Individuals

(1) Addy Kash, Oak, 12:39; (9) Malea Beam, CM, 13:27.8; (10) Hailey Myers, CM, 13:33.2; (45) Georgia Black, CM, 15:47.2 SB; (53) Addison Lewis, BL, 16:22.6; (81) Alyssa Shockley, CM, 20:23.7; (82) Allyson Wilson, CM, 20:27.8 PR; (84) Hailee Harris, BL, 20:42.9; (90) Kaci Grillot, BL, 21:56