Week 10 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Wilmington

Clinton-Massie’s offense remained in high gear last week with a 70-34 win over New Richmond.

The Falcons, though, were scrambling much of the week. Massie head coach Dan McSurley said there was some question as to whether or not his team would play New Richmond.

So Massie wasn’t putting in total preparation for the Lions. McSurley said he was looking for another opponent before hearing New Richmond was indeed going to visit Frank Irelan Field.

“It was extremely difficult to prepare for their team,” McSurley said. “The distractions got us out of our normal routine.”

Despite that process, the Falcons did what they do best and that’s run the football right down their opponent’s throat. Led by Carson Vanhoose, Massie rushed for 553 yards on 42 attempts.

“We overcame the distractions and won somewhat of a sloppy game,” McSurley said.

There is no question who the Falcons will play this week as Wilmington opens the gates to welcome its county rival to Alumni Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“Wilmington has the best defensive line that we have faced since DeSales, so this will be a good test for our offense,” McSurley said.

Clinton-Massie has dominated Wilmington since the two teams joined the SBAAC, winning four straight matchups. Two games prior to that were 23-21 and 29-28 Massie wins when the teams were part of the South Central Ohio League. In all, the Falcons have won the last seven games between the two teams.

“We need to get back to a normal weekly routine and start preparing for the state tournament,” the CM coach concluded.

Clinton-Massie’s Blake Ireland (11) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Gabe McDowell (4) and Braden Rolf (42) during last week’s game against New Richmond. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_FB9_cmBIreland1015ec-1.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Blake Ireland (11) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Gabe McDowell (4) and Braden Rolf (42) during last week’s game against New Richmond. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal