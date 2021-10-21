Otterbein blanks WC women’s soccer 2-0

WESTERVILLE — Junior goalkeeper Lauren Galloway kept the game close with a 19-save performance, but the Wilmington College women’s soccer team couldn’t crack the Otterbein University defense in a 2-0 Ohio Athletic Conference loss Wednesday evening.

The Fightin’ Quaker defense was tested early and often in the first half. Galloway turned away all 11 shots on goal in the first half as the teams played to a 0-0 tie in the first half.

In the second half, the onslaught continued and 25 seconds in, Anjuli Anderson, assisted by Bailey Zanella, broke through the Quaker defense giving Otterbein a 1-0 lead. Wilmington remained poised to keep the next 40 minutes scoreless. In the 85th minute, though, Delaney Earl found Morgan Somers for her fifth goal of the season.

Lauren Galloway saved 19 shots in the loss while Alaina Reher would get the win in goal for Otterbein. The Cardinals finished with a 30-3 shots advantage.

Wilmington returns home Saturday to face Baldwin Wallace University with first touch at 7 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_soccergraphic-1.jpg