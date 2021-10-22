Week 10 Final: Clinton-Massie 35 Wilmington 0

WILMINGTON — In the eighth annual Kiwanis Club “Backyard Bash,” Clinton-Massie was clearly the superior team as the Falcons defeated Wilmington’s Hurryin’ Hurricane Friday night 35-0 at Alumni Field.

It was the regular season finale for both teams. Clinton-Massie looks forward to the post-season playoffs.

“The real season begins for us tomorrow guys,” a jubilant Dan McSurley told his squad in his post-game remarks. “Give it up to Wilmington. They played hard and we respect them. When you have a former coach (Scott Killen) over there, who knows your tendencies, you still have to go out there and produce and we did that guys.”

A dejected Scott Killen summed it up for his squad’s performance. “It was certainly a tough night for us. We just made too many mistakes and failed when we had chances. My kids played hard but against a talented team like Massie, you simply can’t make the kind of mistakes we did throughout the game.”

Wilmington was the victim of too many dropped passes, at least three possible catches which could have led to Hurricane touchdowns. It was that kind of night for the WHS squad.

Leading the Falcons offensively was senior running back Carson Vanhoose who rushed for three touchdowns on the night, including an electrifying 71-yard run to open the second half enabling the Falcons to extend their lead to 28-0 and put the game away.

Quarterback Kody Zantene had a 20-yard rollout to account for the Falcons’ second touchdown of the night and Colton Trampler added a 29-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, which propelled the Falcons to a 21-0 halftime lead.

Wilmington had a potential scoring threat negated by Braden Rolf, who intercepted WHS quarterback Cameron McEvoy at the Falcons’ 20 inside the final minute of the first half.

By the end of the third quarter, the Falcons had extended the lead to a 35-point margin, so the final quarter was played with a running clock.

In the fourth quarter, McEvoy broke open for an apparent touchdown run, but Colton Trampler caught the WHS quarterback from behind at the 30.

In post-game ceremonies, several Falcon and Hurricane players were recognized for their individual efforts on the field.

Recipients of the Walter G. Sellers Leadership award were Braden Rolf of the Falcons and Brett Brooks of the Hurricane. Chosen as Scout Team players of the week were Brody Clutter of Clinton-Massie and Aiden Price of Wilmington.

Special Teams players recognized were Massie’s Ean McGuinness and Wilmington’s Parker Henry.

Top defensive honors went to Trampler of Clinton-Massie and Wilmington’s Jeff Valentine.

Selected as the Offensive players of the game were Vanhoose and McEvoy.

Representing the Wilmington Chapter of the Kiwanis Club was Kim Hiatt.

SUMMARY

October 22, 2021

@Alumni Field

Clinton-Massie 35 Wilmington 0

CM^7^14^14^0^^35

W^0^0^0^0^^0

First Quarter

CM—Vanhoose, five-yard TD run. PAT kick by McGuinness good at 5:10.

Second Quarter

CM—Zantene, 20-yard TD run. PAT kick by McGuinness good at 10:17.

CM—Trampler, 29-yard run. PAT kick by McGuinness good at 7:25.

Third Quarter

CM—Vanhoose, 71-yard run. PAT kick good by McGuinness at 11:13.

CM—Vanhoose, 24-yard run. PAT kick good by McGuinness at 2:16.

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring.

