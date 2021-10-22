Week 10 Final: Blanchester 48 East Clinton 0

BLANCHESTER — Adam Frump ran for five touchdowns as Blanchester overpowered East Clinton 48-0 Friday night in the regular season finale at a cool and rainy Barbour Memorial Field.

The Wildcats (5-4) now wait the results of all games to see where they stand for the playoffs. Head coach Jon Mulvihill speculated BHS would likely be on the road for a Week 11 game.

So this was the home finale for the Blanchester seniors.

“We wanted to take the seniors out on a good note,” head coach Jon Mulvhill said. “Glad we could do what we did for the seniors.”

East Clinton (5-5) has a slim shot at the post-season, possibly as one of the final seeds in the region. A total of 16 teams in each region advance to the playoffs.

Blanchester had 409 yards of total offense, gaining 341 on 51 rushing attempts. The line of Kyle Garrett, Jacob Lanham, Cody Kidd, Zane Panetta, Nate Coyle and Chasen Allison along with backs Dustin Trace, Ty Goodwin, Michael Mulvihill and Adam Frump “flat got after it” as blockers in this one, the BHS head coach said.

“It was pretty impressive,” Mulvihill said. “We played a complete game. We found some keys. It’s tough for them to have their best three offense threats hurting.”

The first drive of the game was a 12-play, 65-yard masterpiece on the ground with Frump going the final yard.

“We knew our front seven were better than their front seven,” Mulvihill said. “The goal was we were going to pass the ball just enough to keep them out of the box.”

The second drive, like the first for BHS, began with a five-yard penalty. Undaunted, the Wildcats then reeled off six straight runs for 30 yards and capped the scoring series with a 17-yard diving catch by Gabe McVey in the end zone.

On the final drive of the first half for the ‘Cats, Frump went the final five yards but in all it was a 15-play, 82-yard possession that took 7:29 off the clock.

The Wildcats used just three plays to make it 28-0 in the third. Michael Mulvihill passed 51 yards to Dustin Trace then Frump ran for 10 and 3, the latter being his third score of the night.

Frump’s fourth score made it 42-0 then Dameon Williams scampered 65 yards down the sideline in front of the BHS bench for the final tally of the night.

Isaiah Conger had a 25 yard run early in the second quarter for East Clinton but, in general, the Astros offense was ineffective all night. East Clinton had 96 yards on the ground on 27 attempts and misfired on four pass attempts.

Even with starting quarterback Bryce Sipple out, the Blanchester offense is hitting on all eight cylinders.

“We never really had a complete backfield in their (with Sipple),” Mulvihill said. “Our lineup the way we have it right now is really, really good.”

Frump finished with 120 yards on the ground while Mulvhill had 103. Williams had 96 on 5 attempts.

SUMMARY

October 22, 2021

@Barbour Memorial Field

Blanchester 48 East Clinton 0

B^7^14^14^13^^48

EC^0^0^0^0^^0

First Quarter

B: Adam Frump 1 yard run (Bryan Bandow PAT) 5:43

Second Quarter

B: Gabe McVey 17 yard pass from Michael Mulvihill (Bryan Bandow PAT) 11:53

B: Adam Frump 5 yard run (Bryan Bandow PAT) 0:24

Third Quarter

B: Adam Frump 3 yard run (Bryan Bandow PAT) 8:12

B: Adam Frump 9 yard run (Bryan Bandow PAT) 1:03

Fourth Quarter

B: Adam Frump 2 yard run (Bryan Bandow PAT) 8:32

B:Dameon Williams 65 yard run (PAT Blocked) 3:57

