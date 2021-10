COLUMBUS — With a second day 3-over par round, Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton finished 11th in the OHSAA Division I Girls Golf Championship tournament.

Playing the Gray Course at Ohio State University, Middleton finished with a 36-hole total of 148. Middleton birdied the 12th hole in both rounds.

She is the first Wilmington High School golfer to play in the girls state tournament since Gabby Wedding in 2000.

Middleton played the course to 5-over par in Friday’s opening round.

