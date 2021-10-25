WC women come up short to BW 2-1

WILMINGTON – Baldwin Wallace University avenged two defeats from the 2021 spring season with a 2-1 Ohio Athletic Conference victory Saturday over the Wilmington College women’s soccer team at Townsend Field.

The first half was a very back-and-forth affair as the Yellow Jackets took a dozen shots and the Fightin’ Quakers 10. It was the visitors that struck for the only goal, however, as Sydney Rice converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute. Rice fired two shots in the first 90 seconds looking to add to the advantage, but Lauren Galloway saved both shots. Wilmington tied the game 30 seconds later as Maddie Scott scored her fourth goal of the season on a 15-yard shot.

From that point on, BW took 15 shots compared to four for Wilmington. Eventually, the Quakers’ defense cracked again as Rice scored her 12th goal of the season in the 82nd minute. Despite a 14-save performance, Galloway took the loss while Katie Scott, who saved 6-of-7 shots, improved to 7-6-0 on the season.

The Yellow Jackets held a 29-15 advantage in shots with Rice matching the Quakers’ shots total by herself. The visitors also earned four corner kicks while the hosts took one.

Wilmington (5-9-2, 2-4-1 OAC) will look to bounce back at Capital University next Wednesday.