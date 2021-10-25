Quakers rally for 2-1 win over Yellow Jackets

BEREA, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team bounced back from its first defeat of the season to earn a 2-1 Ohio Athletic Conference come-from-behind road victory Saturday at Baldwin Wallace University.

The Fightin’ Quakers found themselves down a goal for the third consecutive game (WC is 1-1-1 in those contests) as Zach Hoover took a Mason Morris pass and beat Wilmington goalkeeper Felix Maurer in the 12th minute.

The visitors, determined to keep the hosts winless in conference competition, answered in the 23rd minute as Ryan Forino scored unassisted. Outside of the goals, both teams took six more shots and went into halftime 1-1.

Just as it has in recent contests, Wilmington picked up the offensive pressure in the second half, outshooting BW 9-5 in the second 45 minutes. The game looked to head to overtime, but for the third straight contest, the Quakers scored in the final 10 minutes. In the 85th minute, Brady Shapiro took a pass from Grant Murray and buried the game winner.

Maurer made two saves and picked up the win while Zoltan Nagy saved six shots in the loss. Wilmington finished with 16 shots and 10 corner kicks while BW had a dozen shots and earned four corner kicks.

Wilmington (11-1-3, 4-1-2 OAC) sits in sole possession of third place in the conference with a week to play in the regular season. The Quakers will host Capital University, which is just a point behind them, for Senior Night Wednesday evening.