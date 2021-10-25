Billingsley, Anteck qualify for cross country regional

Wilmington’s Trevor Billingsley and East Clinton’s Carah Anteck qualified for the regional cross country meet this Saturday at Troy.

Anteck broke her own school record with a 19:53 run in the Division III District meet at Voice of America Park. She was fourth overall in the race.

Anteck will run 9 a.m. Saturday in the regional meet. Billingsley will run 4 p.m. Saturday in the Division I regional meet in Troy.

In district competition, Wilmington ran at Elvin R. King Cross Country Course at Cedarville University.

East Clinton, Clinton-Massie and Blanchester ran at Voice of America Park.

For the WHS girls, Kennedy Moore was 96th in 23:27.1.

On the boys side, WHS was 21st in the team standings with Billingsley finishing 28th in 16:39.

Also for WHS, Henry Hildebrandt ran 18:58.6, Conner Walters 18:59.8, Tony Wilens-Mabry 21:20.7, Brandon Walters 21:42.5 and Aiden Matheney 23:07.1.

For Clinton-Massie boys, Jacob Ryan (20:29) and Toby Hayes (21:24) ran season best races. Carson McDowell ran 24:38. Bryce Hensley was the top CM runner, placing 37th in 19:44.

For the East Clinton, the boys were eighth in the team standings in the A race with Justin Arnold finishing 16th in 18:24.1.

Also, Zach Vest ran 19:26.2, Jacob George 21:14.2, Matej Jostak 21:54.4, Hayden Beiting 22:12.2, Michael Horn 22:41.7, Van Frye 22:56.5.

For Blanchester, the boys were eighth in the team standings in the B race with Nick Musselman running 19:20.9 and finishing 34th.

Also, Drew Wyss 19:23.6, Nainoa Tangonan 20:22, Joe Mills 23:21.0, William Knapp 23:25.8

For the Clinton-Massie girls, Dakota Cartner ran 27:15 and Mia McCarty ran 27:35.

Also for East Clinton’s girls, Molly Seabauh ran 22:40.3 and Kaylyn Deaton ran 23:59.2.

For the Blanchester girls, Emma Damewood ran 25:59.1, Aubrey Stevens 27:05.2, Addison Allen 29:30.8.