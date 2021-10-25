Falcons, Astros, Wildcats to play Week 11

Clinton-Massie will host a playoff game Friday night at Frank Irelan Field.

Meanwhile, Blanchester and East Clinton will play on the road.

The 2021 high school football post-season begins Friday night with Northridge visiting Clinton-Massie.

On Saturday in Division V Region 20 competition, Blanchester (5-4) will play at Mariemont (7-3) while East Clinton (5-5) will travel to Roger Bacon (7-2).

All playoff games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Clinton-Massie will play its games on Fridays through the state finals while EC and BHS will play all their games on Saturdays.

Several other SBAAC teams made the post-season as well.

Western Brown (8-2) is the 6 seed in Division III Region 12 and will host Columbus Beechcroft (7-3) 7 p.m. Friday.

Bethel-Tate (8-1) is the 6 seed in Division IV Region 16 and will host Cincinnati Shroder (4-2) 7 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg (6-4) is the 11 seed in Division V Region 20 and will play at 6 seed Brookville (8-2) 7 p.m. Saturday.

Fayetteville-Perry (5-5) is the 12 seed in Division VII Region 28 and will play at 5 seed Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-2) 7 p.m. Saturday.

Clinton-Massie’s Logan Chesser (18) and Wilmington’s Tayshon Cordy (61) during Friday night’s game at Alumni Field. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_FB11_playoffs.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Logan Chesser (18) and Wilmington’s Tayshon Cordy (61) during Friday night’s game at Alumni Field. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal