Historic volleyball season for East Clinton ends

READING — East Clinton’s historic volleyball season ended Monday in the Division III Sectional tournament at Reading High School.

SBAAC National Division rival Clermont Northeastern outlasted East Clinton 26-24, 20-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-13 Monday to win the sectional championship and advance to a match Saturday in the Division III District tournament at Northmont High School.

EC and CNE had two heated battles during the National Division season. East Clinton, unbeaten champions of the SBAAC National Division, won both 25-15, 25-15, 25-27, 25-14 and 25-16, 25-11, 15-25, 17-25, 15-12.

Monday’s epic match was not very different.

East Clinton led 12-5 in the first set but the Rockets battled back to within 14-13. The Astros were on top 24-23 but the Rockets scored the final three points to take the first set.

East Clinton won the second set then lost the third set to fall into a 2-1 deficit.

In the fourth set, East Clinton took an early lead, 7-3, and held on to even the match at 2-2.

The Astros led in the decisive fifth set 8-5 and 13-12 but again the Rockets scored the final three points of the set to win the match.

