Bush Auto Place donates to Clinton-Massie SAY Soccer

Bush Auto Place is partnering with Clinton-Massie SAY Soccer on the Chevy Youth Sports program.

The partnership features a one-time monetary contribution to assist Clinton-Massie SAY Soccer with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees. The program also provides an opportunity for community members to earn additional funds for the league via a Test Drive fundraiser.

“Being involved with sports helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Bush Auto Place and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help Clinton-Massie SAY Soccer bring so many smiles to kids and families in Wilmington.” Mark Bush, owner of Bush Auto Place said in a press release. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future.”

The Chevy Youth Sports program gives Chevrolet dealerships the opportunity to provide support for youth athletic programs across the country. In 2021, more than 500 Chevrolet dealerships will participate in the program nationwide.

“Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We would encourage everyone to come take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” said Bush.

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Sports, visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.

Bush Auto Place has been family owned business for more than 40 years in Wilmington. It is an automobile dealership that sells Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC vehicles. In addition the parts and service department services GM and non GM vehicles. The company operates from a 23,500 square foot facility completed in 1994 on eigh acres. It is located between three metropolitan areas Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus. Recently the facility was added on to and remodeled to include a more spacious showroom, customer lounge, and parts accessory store. Bush Auto Place was honored with the Mark of Excellence award by GM for the last several years for their high standards in customer satisfaction. There also is a body shop at the facility leased to Gerber Collision.

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.