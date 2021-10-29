Week 11 Final: Clinton-Massie 55 Northridge 13

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A battle-tested Clinton-Massie football team certainly appeared ready for high school football’s second season to kick off Friday night at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons gained over 500 yards and did not punt in a 55-13 dismantling of Dayton Northridge in a Division IV, Region 16 opening round game.

Other than one drive that ended in a turnover on downs and a second that ended the game, Clinton-Massie’s offense was unstoppable. The Falcons gained 10.6 yards per offensive play and 11.1 yards per rush.

CM head coach Dan McSurley knew his team would be ready for the playoffs thanks to the brutal regular season schedule the Falcons faced.

“Northridge had a nice season,” McSurley said. “They just hadn’t played the size of teams (Massie had played). That’s what happens when you don’t prepare against larger schools. They had some explosive players. We just executed well.”

Carson Vanhoose, Carter Frank and Kody Zantene each had a pair of touchdown runs. Zantene added 65 yards passing and a touchdown through the air as well.

With the playoffs opening up, McSurley used a lot of formations and play calls that had been left in the playbook throughout the regular season.

“We got a lot of different formations – we kind of emptied the playbook,” McSurley said. “There were a lot of things we did that we typically don’t do until the playoffs. There ain’t no reason to save anything. It was nice to put into action things we’ve been practicing all year.”

It was a chance to both work on the plays the Falcons think they will need for a deep playoff run and possibly keep some Region 16 defensive coordinators up at night.

As if preparing for a Falcon team that has averaged almost 47 points a game this season wasn’t tough enough.

“We executed really well, and the best thing is that we came out healthy,” McSurley said. “It was a really good night for us.”

Clinton-Massie will next face Waverly, which rallied from an 18-0 halftime deficit Friday to defeat Valley View 28-18. The two teams met on Halloween a year ago at Frank Irelan Field. Ean McGuinness’ 24-yard field goal as time expired gave CM a 31-28 win.

McSurley believes the playoff opponents the Falcons faced in the regular season have them ready for the bright lights of the playoffs.

“The teams that we’ve played, we’re prepared,” McSurley said. “Western Brown, Anderson … we feel like our kids aren’t going to be shocked no matter what kind of offense we face.”

SUMMARY

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

At Frank Irelan Field, Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 55, Northridge 13

N…0.7.0.6…13

CM…14.28.6.7…55

1st Quarter

CM – Carter Frank 1-yard run (Ean McGuinness kick) 9:53

CM – Kody Zantene 6-yard run (McGuinness kick) 3:46

2nd Quarter

CM – Zantene 44-yard run (McGuinness kick) 11:29

CM – Carson Vanhoose 7-yard run (McGuinness kick) 9:02

CM – Frank 21-yard run (McGuinness kick) 6:26

N – Riley Holmes 46-yard pass to Jayden Kelly (Pasqual Andres kick) 3:34

CM – Zantene 7-yard pass to Dawson Conley (McGuinness kick) 34.4

3rd Quarter

CM – Vanhoose 33-yard run (pass failed) 2:40

4th Quarter

CM – Logan Chesser 62-yard run (McGuinness kick) 9:07

N – Jeremy Henry 29-yard run (kick failed) 2:35

TEAM STATS:

PLAYS: N 43; CM 48. FIRST DOWNS: N 7; CM 26. RUSHES-YARDS: N 18-112; CM 40-444. PASSING YARDS: N 115; CM 65. COMPLETIONS-ATTEMPTS-INTERCEPTIONS: N 15-25-0; CM 5-8-0. TOTAL YARDS: N 227; CM 509. PENALTIES-YARDS: N 9-50; CM 1-10. FUMBLES-LOST: N 0-0; CM 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing (carries-yards): N Kavonte Turpin 11-69; Jeremy Henry 6-40 TD; Teon Hill 1-3. CM Carson Vanhoose 14-118 2 TDs; Kody Zantene 5-98 2 TDs; Carter Frank 10-80 2 TDs; Logan Chesser 1-62 TD; Colton Trampler 7-60; Gavan Hunter 2-21; Brody Clutter 1-5.

Receiving (catches-yards): N Jayden Kelly 5-56 TD; Taron Hill 2-21; Jeremy Henry 3-20; Kavonte Turpin 2-9; Adreyan Davis 2-5; Taurus Hill 1-4. CM Carson Vanhoose 2-36; Dawson Conley 2-18 TD; Carter Frank 1-11.

Passing (completions-attempts-interceptions): N Riley Holmes 15-25-0 115 yards TD. CM Kody Zantene 5-8-0 65 yards TD.

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer