Antek, Billingsley end seasons at regional

TROY — A pair of Clinton County runners competed Saturday at the Southwest Regional cross country competition at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Wilmington’s Trevor Billingsley and East Clinton’s Carah Antek participated in their respective regional meets on a cool, rainy day. Neither athlete qualified for the state meet.

In the Division III girls race, Antek finished 34th overall in 22:01.7. The final qualifier for state not on a state qualifying team was McKenna Downing of Newton Local who ran 20:59.7.

In D1 boys race, Billingsley was 102nd with a time of 18:36.3. The final qualifier for state not on a state qualifying team was Braden Coate of Troy who ran 17:05.2.

