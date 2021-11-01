Cornhole tournament Nov. 14 at Clinton-Massie

The second Clinton-Massie wrestling Cornhole Tourney and Fundraiser will be held Nov. 14 at the CMHS gym.

Participants can pre-register via Venmo, email or day of the event, and RSVP by Facebook or email if not using Venmo. The email address is: rjrj85(at)hotmail.com.

Those who register onsite the day of the event should arrive early for bracketing.

The 2 on 2 tournament is a double elimination format for ages 12 and up. Cost is $20 per person and players can pick their own teammate or blind draw.

The grand prize is $200 plus a custom Clinton-Massie wrestling cornhole set. Runnerup is $100 plus gift cards.

The junior bracket, ages 7 to 11, is $10 per junior and will be single elimination. There is only a first place prize.

A silent auction and raffle will be held. To donate to the auction/raffle, contact James Moorman at 516-667-5533.

All proceeds from the event go to the Clinton-Massie wrestling program.

Concessions will be open throughout the event.

Contact Moorman, 516-667-5533, for more information or questions.