After 8 seasons, Killen steps down as WHS football coach

Scott Killen informed his team Friday he was stepping down as the varsity head football coach at Wilmington High School.

“I was brought in here to win,” he said. “At the end of the day, you look at the product, I didn’t have the wins I wanted to have, that anybody wanted us to have.”

Wilmington was 42-36 in Killen’s eight seasons.

However, after starting 32-18, the Hurricane has gone 10-25 the last three seasons.

“We go through circumstances that nobody sees … they only see the (W-L) record,” said Killen. “I’m proud of everything we accomplished. I’m proud of what the kids battled through, covid, the injuries. The results just weren’t there on the field.”

Killen came to Wilmington after being the defensive coordinator at Clinton-Massie. He helped guide the Falcons to state championships in 2011 and 2012. His first season at WHS was in 2013.

Wilmington athletic director Troy Diels issued a statement on Killen.

“We are extremely grateful for Coach Killen’s leadership of the football program over the last eight years. Coach Killen has made his presence felt way beyond the football field during his tenure as head coach at Wilmington High School. We appreciate his service and sacrifices for the betterment of the student athletes in our district. He has been a great role model, family man, and head coach. We wish him the very best.”

